In What Direction Will Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) was $101.75 for the day, down -0.42% from the previous closing price of $102.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1801467 shares were traded. CHK stock price reached its highest trading level at $102.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $100.31.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CHK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 181.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $150.

On August 02, 2022, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $137.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Wichterich Michael bought 2,000 shares for $85.65 per share. The transaction valued at 171,300 led to the insider holds 25,318 shares of the business.

Wichterich Michael bought 3,000 shares of CHK for $244,500 on Jun 24. The Executive Chairman now owns 23,318 shares after completing the transaction at $81.50 per share. On Jun 24, another insider, DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $82.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 246,126 and bolstered with 35,891 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chesapeake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHK has reached a high of $105.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $53.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 99.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 92.04.

Shares Statistics:

CHK traded an average of 2.04M shares per day over the past three months and 2.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.8M with a Short Ratio of 8.77M, compared to 19.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.28% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.69, CHK has a forward annual dividend rate of 10.03. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.94%. The current Payout Ratio is 6.40% for CHK, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 30, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 14, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:200 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.4 and a low estimate of $3.74, while EPS last year was $2.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.16, with high estimates of $4.9 and low estimates of $3.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.74 and $14.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.98. EPS for the following year is $20.68, with 14 analysts recommending between $26.07 and $15.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.64B to a low estimate of $1.66B. As of the current estimate, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.11B, an estimated increase of 80.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.01B, a decrease of -35.00% less than the figure of $80.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.7B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.63B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.55B, up 35.50% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.89B and the low estimate is $7.48B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.