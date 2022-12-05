In What Direction Will Leafly Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LFLY) Stock Goes From Here?

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) closed the day trading at $0.79 up 8.74% from the previous closing price of $0.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0635 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551422 shares were traded. LFLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8095 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7110.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of LFLY, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 20, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 21 when Martin Samuel James Louis sold 1,210 shares for $0.73 per share. The transaction valued at 881 led to the insider holds 337,540 shares of the business.

Krishnaswamy Suresh sold 11,173 shares of LFLY for $8,131 on Oct 21. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 196,784 shares after completing the transaction at $0.73 per share. On Oct 21, another insider, Cotter David, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 512 shares for $0.73 each. As a result, the insider received 373 and left with 36,738 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Leafly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LFLY has reached a high of $11.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7609, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.8640.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, LFLY traded about 591.24K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, LFLY traded about 240.75k shares per day. A total of 35.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.41M. Insiders hold about 24.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LFLY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 910.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 897.06k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.28% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.49 and -$0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.5. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.43 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LFLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.04M, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $59.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $62.93M and the low estimate is $55.74M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.