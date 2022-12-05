Invest in PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) closed at $72.56 in the last session, up 1.54% from day before closing price of $71.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 716147 shares were traded. PDCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PDCE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 150.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.80. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Peterson Lynn A sold 7,000 shares for $80.12 per share. The transaction valued at 560,810 led to the insider holds 261,167 shares of the business.

Lauck Lance sold 24,087 shares of PDCE for $1,944,768 on Nov 11. The EVP, Corp. Dev. & Strategy now owns 135,063 shares after completing the transaction at $80.74 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Lauck Lance, who serves as the EVP, Corp. Dev. & Strategy of the company, sold 13,718 shares for $76.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,042,568 and left with 159,150 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PDC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.01. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PDCE has reached a high of $89.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.02.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PDCE traded on average about 841.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 805.87k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 94.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.93M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PDCE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 5.12M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.95% and a Short% of Float of 6.88%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PDCE is 1.40, which was 0.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.00%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.52 and a low estimate of $3.38, while EPS last year was $2.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.04, with high estimates of $7.38 and low estimates of $3.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28.6 and $15.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $17.39. EPS for the following year is $18.53, with 10 analysts recommending between $24.31 and $14.41.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.02B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.22B to a low estimate of $921.5M. As of the current estimate, PDC Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $486.36M, an estimated increase of 109.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $975.96M, an increase of 14.20% less than the figure of $109.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $858M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PDCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.53B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86B, up 100.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.43B and the low estimate is $3.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.