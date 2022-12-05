Invest in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM) closed at $8.00 in the last session, up 1.14% from day before closing price of $7.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 767118 shares were traded. RYAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RYAM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on July 18, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $5 from $6 previously.

On April 07, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $8 to $6.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on December 15, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9.50 to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Posze James L Jr bought 5,000 shares for $7.55 per share. The transaction valued at 37,754 led to the insider holds 121,888 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RYAM is 3.35, which has changed by 42.10% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -11.32% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RYAM has reached a high of $8.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RYAM traded on average about 347.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 312.2k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 63.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.24M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RYAM as of Nov 14, 2022 were 1.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.25M, compared to 2.46M on Oct 13, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.37% and a Short% of Float of 2.95%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.16 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.21. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.19 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $437.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $451.06M to a low estimate of $423.9M. As of the current estimate, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s year-ago sales were $374M, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RYAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.41B, up 17.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.62B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.63B and the low estimate is $1.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.