Investing in NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, NuScale Power Corporation’s stock clocked out at $11.14, up 2.20% from its previous closing price of $10.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519735 shares were traded. SMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.75.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 25, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

On August 25, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $17.

On August 18, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Reyes Jose N Jr sold 191,223 shares for $11.65 per share. The transaction valued at 2,227,748 led to the insider holds 248,742 shares of the business.

Temple Robert K sold 21,336 shares of SMR for $245,791 on Nov 03. The General Counsel now owns 78,742 shares after completing the transaction at $11.52 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Temple Robert K, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 38,371 shares for $11.45 each. As a result, the insider received 439,348 and left with 78,742 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 624.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMR has reached a high of $15.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.40.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SMR traded 696.17K shares on average per day over the past three months and 484.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.07M. Insiders hold about 8.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SMR as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.49M, compared to 4.1M on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.37 and -$0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.27, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.33.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100M and the low estimate is $85.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 485.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.