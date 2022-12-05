Investing in Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) closed at $4.26 up 3.15% from its previous closing price of $4.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 719609 shares were traded. VKTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 25, 2021, Raymond James Downgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Strong Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $12.

On June 05, 2020, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $14.BMO Capital Markets initiated its Outperform rating on June 05, 2020, with a $14 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 02 when FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 45,000 shares for $2.47 per share. The transaction valued at 111,195 led to the insider holds 111,250 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VKTX has reached a high of $5.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7032, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1470.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VKTX has traded an average of 761.30K shares per day and 616.7k over the past ten days. A total of 76.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.77M. Insiders hold about 11.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for VKTX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.80M, compared to 1.93M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.40%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is -$1, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$1.22.