Is Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $16.52 in the prior trading day, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) closed at $17.02, up 3.03%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2034854 shares were traded. LEVI stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LEVI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 196.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 27, 2022, JP Morgan reiterated its Overweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $31 to $32.

Citigroup reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on January 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $32 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when JAFFE SETH sold 11,862 shares for $16.17 per share. The transaction valued at 191,809 led to the insider holds 148,299 shares of the business.

Ellison Seth M. sold 94 shares of LEVI for $1,465 on Nov 25. The EVP & Chief Commercial Officer now owns 89,946 shares after completing the transaction at $15.58 per share. On Nov 21, another insider, Ellison Seth M., who serves as the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 2,735 shares for $15.61 each. As a result, the insider received 42,693 and left with 90,040 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Levi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.97. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LEVI has reached a high of $26.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.65M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 397.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 93.89M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LEVI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.9M with a Short Ratio of 9.12M, compared to 9.11M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.51% and a Short% of Float of 10.58%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LEVI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.12, compared to 0.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.17%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 11 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.49 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.46. EPS for the following year is $1.42, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.28.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $1.58B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.59B to a low estimate of $1.55B. As of the current estimate, Levi Strauss & Co.’s year-ago sales were $1.68B, an estimated decrease of -6.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LEVI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.76B, up 6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.63B and the low estimate is $6.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.