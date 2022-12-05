Is Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $1.12 in the prior trading day, Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) closed at $1.10, down -1.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 658390 shares were traded. MNTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MNTS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on July 05, 2022, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On January 10, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 20,984 shares for $3.10 per share. The transaction valued at 65,149 led to the insider holds 960,830 shares of the business.

Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP sold 34,016 shares of MNTS for $105,609 on Jun 09. The 10% Owner now owns 15,166,661 shares after completing the transaction at $3.10 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Prime Movers Lab Fund I LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 38,151 shares for $3.34 each. As a result, the insider received 127,394 and left with 962,985 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 443.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNTS has reached a high of $6.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2845, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1400.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 284.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 311.07k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 82.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.32M. Insiders hold about 18.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNTS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.48M with a Short Ratio of 3.04M, compared to 3.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.07 and -$1.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.14. EPS for the following year is -$0.83, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.7 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.54M and the low estimate is $2.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 140.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.