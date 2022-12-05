Is Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) closed at $136.00 in the last session, down -1.48% from day before closing price of $138.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 612104 shares were traded. SBNY stock price reached its highest trading level at $137.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $134.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SBNY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Signature’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.26. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBNY has reached a high of $374.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $129.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 206.93.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SBNY traded on average about 961.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 877k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 62.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.81M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SBNY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.43M with a Short Ratio of 2.33M, compared to 1.84M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.31%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SBNY is 2.24, which was 2.24 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $5.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.79 and a low estimate of $4.98, while EPS last year was $4.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.26, with high estimates of $5.78 and low estimates of $4.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.92 and $21.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.5. EPS for the following year is $21.67, with 16 analysts recommending between $25 and $18.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $726.29M. It ranges from a high estimate of $745.5M to a low estimate of $703.76M. As of the current estimate, Signature Bank’s year-ago sales were $569.38M, an estimated increase of 27.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $732.99M, an increase of 20.60% less than the figure of $27.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $770.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $702.8M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBNY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2B, up 37.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.26B and the low estimate is $2.88B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.