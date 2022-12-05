Is this a Prime Time To acquire Alight Inc. (ALIT) stock

After finishing at $8.64 in the prior trading day, Alight Inc. (NYSE: ALIT) closed at $8.94, up 3.47%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2005787 shares were traded. ALIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.43.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALIT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.66 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.18. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On August 02, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $10.

On February 08, 2022, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on February 08, 2022, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 12,154,671 shares for $7.46 per share. The transaction valued at 90,673,846 led to the insider holds 295 shares of the business.

Blackstone Capital Partners VI sold 12,154,671 shares of ALIT for $90,673,846 on Nov 17. The 10% Owner now owns 295 shares after completing the transaction at $7.46 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Massey Richard N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $8.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 840,500 and bolstered with 1,193,195 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alight’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALIT has reached a high of $11.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.23M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.58M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 457.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 356.39M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALIT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 16.42M with a Short Ratio of 14.92M, compared to 15M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.53% and a Short% of Float of 4.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.23, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $737.67M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $742M to a low estimate of $734.6M. As of the current estimate, Alight Inc.’s year-ago sales were $686.57M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $922.41M, an increase of 6.80% less than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $924M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $920.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALIT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.92B, up 6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.39B and the low estimate is $3.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.