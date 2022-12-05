Is this a Prime Time To acquire GoPro Inc. (GPRO) stock

The price of GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) closed at $5.54 in the last session, up 2.21% from day before closing price of $5.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1072893 shares were traded. GPRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.36.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GPRO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 04, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $6.

On February 28, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on February 28, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 29 when MCGEE BRIAN sold 16,225 shares for $5.31 per share. The transaction valued at 86,197 led to the insider holds 280,878 shares of the business.

Saltman Eve T. sold 4,531 shares of GPRO for $25,283 on Nov 16. The SVP, Corp/Bus Dev, CLO, Sec now owns 193,841 shares after completing the transaction at $5.58 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, MCGEE BRIAN, who serves as the EVP, CFO and COO of the company, sold 16,098 shares for $6.74 each. As a result, the insider received 108,455 and left with 300,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, GoPro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GPRO has reached a high of $11.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.57.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GPRO traded on average about 1.80M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.16M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 155.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.89M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GPRO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.55M with a Short Ratio of 9.28M, compared to 10.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.13% and a Short% of Float of 7.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.78 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.75. EPS for the following year is $0.92, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $297.37M. It ranges from a high estimate of $300M to a low estimate of $295M. As of the current estimate, GoPro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $316.67M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $423.95M, an increase of 8.40% over than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $451.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $412M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.16B, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.