Is this a Prime Time To acquire Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) stock

The price of Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) closed at $5.53 in the last session, down -1.25% from day before closing price of $5.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682436 shares were traded. ORGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.50.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ORGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.00 and its Current Ratio is at 23.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On November 23, 2021, HSBC Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.HSBC Securities initiated its Buy rating on November 23, 2021, with a $15 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Riley Richard J. sold 45,000 shares for $5.84 per share. The transaction valued at 262,620 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Lee Joshua C. sold 10,200 shares of ORGN for $57,965 on Nov 11. The General Counsel now owns 57,827 shares after completing the transaction at $5.68 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Galowitz Stephen, who serves as the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, sold 21,768 shares for $5.70 each. As a result, the insider received 124,158 and left with 141,497 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Origin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORGN has reached a high of $7.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ORGN traded on average about 834.24K shares per day over the past 3-months and 577.57k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 138.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.96M. Insiders hold about 5.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ORGN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.17M with a Short Ratio of 7.88M, compared to 8.36M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 7.50%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.24 and -$0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.72.