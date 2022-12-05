Is this a Prime Time To acquire Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stock

The price of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) closed at $60.51 in the last session, down -0.66% from day before closing price of $60.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2947655 shares were traded. RCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $59.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RCL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on June 29, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $56.

On June 09, 2022, Susquehanna started tracking the stock assigning a Positive rating and target price of $70.

On March 30, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $93.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on March 30, 2022, with a $93 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Sorensen Vagn O bought 2,785 shares for $53.73 per share. The transaction valued at 149,638 led to the insider holds 32,583 shares of the business.

Bayley Michael W sold 3,637 shares of RCL for $290,960 on Mar 29. The Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl now owns 116,951 shares after completing the transaction at $80.00 per share. On Mar 25, another insider, Bayley Michael W, who serves as the Pres& CEO,Royal Caribbean Intl of the company, sold 3,859 shares for $77.02 each. As a result, the insider received 297,222 and left with 120,588 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCL has reached a high of $90.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RCL traded on average about 6.90M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.99M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 255.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RCL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 23.29M with a Short Ratio of 23.22M, compared to 22.45M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.13% and a Short% of Float of 12.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was -$4.91. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.67, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.5 and -$7.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.94. EPS for the following year is $3.59, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.41 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.97B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.15B to a low estimate of $2.88B. As of the current estimate, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $456.96M, an estimated increase of 550.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.68B, an increase of 173.30% less than the figure of $550.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.46B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53B, up 480.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.87B and the low estimate is $11.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.