Is this a Prime Time To acquire TechnipFMC plc (FTI) stock

After finishing at $12.45 in the prior trading day, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) closed at $12.89, up 3.53%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6762596 shares were traded. FTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.37.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on October 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FTI has reached a high of $12.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.39.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 9.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 450.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.51M. Shares short for FTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.72M with a Short Ratio of 15.46M, compared to 17.92M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.81% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.27B and the low estimate is $5.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.