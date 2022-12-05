Is Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) closed at $23.20 in the last session, up 6.28% from day before closing price of $21.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1193826 shares were traded. ZUMZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.00.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ZUMZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 09, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $42 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Visser Chris K. sold 8,888 shares for $41.78 per share. The transaction valued at 371,360 led to the insider holds 12,339 shares of the business.

Visser Chris K. sold 500 shares of ZUMZ for $21,000 on Mar 22. The Chief Legal Officer & Sec. now owns 12,339 shares after completing the transaction at $42.00 per share. On Feb 16, another insider, Kalen Holmes, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $45.79 each. As a result, the insider received 91,580 and left with 5,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zumiez’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUMZ has reached a high of $49.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.07.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ZUMZ traded on average about 397.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 521.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.65M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUMZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.12M with a Short Ratio of 2.23M, compared to 2.54M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.87% and a Short% of Float of 21.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $1.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.45 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $1.75, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.19 and $1.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUMZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $964.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $962.77M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $963.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.18B, down -18.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.06B and the low estimate is $971M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.