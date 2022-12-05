It’s a good day to be an PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) shareholder

In the latest session, PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) closed at $74.66 down -4.93% from its previous closing price of $78.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 24171280 shares were traded. PYPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PayPal Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Susquehanna on September 20, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $100 from $115 previously.

On September 14, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $123.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on August 31, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $94 to $114.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 when Scheibe Gabrielle sold 150 shares for $94.95 per share. The transaction valued at 14,242 led to the insider holds 8,927 shares of the business.

Alford Peggy sold 21,791 shares of PYPL for $2,131,596 on Aug 04. The EVP, Global Sales now owns 18,100 shares after completing the transaction at $97.82 per share. On May 06, another insider, Britto Mark, who serves as the EVP, Chief Product Officer of the company, bought 7,370 shares for $81.04 each. As a result, the insider paid 597,229 and bolstered with 175,836 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PayPal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.69. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.29. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYPL has reached a high of $197.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $67.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 89.85.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PYPL has traded an average of 14.12M shares per day and 14.6M over the past ten days. A total of 1.15B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.14B. Insiders hold about 0.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PYPL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 24.03M with a Short Ratio of 23.40M, compared to 21.53M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.08% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 36 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.03 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $1.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.18, with high estimates of $1.3 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.02 and $3.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.93. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 46 analysts recommending between $5.52 and $3.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 34 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $6.82B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $6.98B to a low estimate of $6.74B. As of the current estimate, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.18B, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.74B, an increase of 11.90% over than the figure of $10.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.54B.

A total of 44 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $28.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.37B, up 9.60% from the average estimate. Based on 46 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.4B and the low estimate is $30B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.