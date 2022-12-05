It’s a good day to be an Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s stock clocked out at $6.09, down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $6.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1147014 shares were traded. PLYA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.98.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PLYA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.52. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on May 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $11 from $8 previously.

On April 22, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.

On April 13, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on April 13, 2021, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Maliassas Gregory sold 5,440 shares for $6.00 per share. The transaction valued at 32,640 led to the insider holds 252,674 shares of the business.

Peterson Karl Mr. sold 20,000 shares of PLYA for $140,000 on Aug 22. The Director now owns 2,794,033 shares after completing the transaction at $7.00 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Peterson Karl Mr., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 60,000 shares for $7.22 each. As a result, the insider received 433,200 and left with 2,814,033 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Playa’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.30, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLYA has reached a high of $9.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.30.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PLYA traded 1.38M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 165.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.88M. Insiders hold about 21.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PLYA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 5.74M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.56 and $0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.5. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.74 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLYA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $853.94M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $824.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $837.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $534.64M, up 56.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $871.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $891.38M and the low estimate is $856.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.