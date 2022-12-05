It’s a good day to be an Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) shareholder

In the latest session, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) closed at $12.39 up 1.98% from its previous closing price of $12.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 667789 shares were traded. SWBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.10.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on December 03, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $22 from $38 previously.

On September 02, 2021, Craig Hallum reiterated its Hold rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $22 to $25.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on June 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $30.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when SCOTT ROBERT L sold 3,500 shares for $11.83 per share. The transaction valued at 41,405 led to the insider holds 87,073 shares of the business.

SCOTT ROBERT L sold 3,000 shares of SWBI for $31,470 on Oct 17. The Director now owns 90,573 shares after completing the transaction at $10.49 per share. On Sep 15, another insider, SCOTT ROBERT L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $11.95 each. As a result, the insider received 29,875 and left with 93,573 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Smith’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWBI has reached a high of $23.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SWBI has traded an average of 742.84K shares per day and 407.61k over the past ten days. A total of 45.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.00M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SWBI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.39M, compared to 4.22M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 7.73%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SWBI is 0.40, from 0.26 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.69%. The current Payout Ratio is 13.20% for SWBI, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 05, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 20, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 24, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1301:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.83 and $1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.64. EPS for the following year is $1.86, with 2 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $1.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $635.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $520.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $587.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $864.13M, down -32.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $607.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $639.47M and the low estimate is $574.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.