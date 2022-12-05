It’s a good day to be an Vaxcyte Inc. (PCVX) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Vaxcyte Inc.’s stock clocked out at $44.91, down -1.30% from its previous closing price of $45.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 613934 shares were traded. PCVX stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.76.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PCVX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 9.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $69.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Lukatch Heath sold 4,335 shares for $46.13 per share. The transaction valued at 199,989 led to the insider holds 3,125 shares of the business.

Fairman Jeff sold 10,000 shares of PCVX for $400,000 on Oct 26. The VP, Research now owns 286,227 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share. On Oct 26, another insider, Lukatch Heath, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,000 shares for $38.25 each. As a result, the insider received 153,000 and left with 3,125 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCVX has reached a high of $47.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.91.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PCVX traded 1.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 783.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 78.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.79M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.10% stake in the company. Shares short for PCVX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.2M with a Short Ratio of 3.64M, compared to 2.02M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 7.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.84 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.8 and a low estimate of -$0.86, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.86, with high estimates of -$0.82 and low estimates of -$0.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.6 and -$3.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.03. EPS for the following year is -$3.06, with 4 analysts recommending between -$2.5 and -$3.35.