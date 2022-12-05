It’s an appealing income play to consider Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

After finishing at $2.10 in the prior trading day, Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) closed at $2.05, down -2.38%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 508935 shares were traded. ARAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ARAY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 113.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.50.

On December 22, 2021, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.50.

BTIG Research Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Spine Patrick sold 5,176 shares for $2.10 per share. The transaction valued at 10,849 led to the insider holds 208,561 shares of the business.

Chew Jesse sold 5,976 shares of ARAY for $12,526 on Dec 01. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 246,480 shares after completing the transaction at $2.10 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Winter Suzanne C, who serves as the President of the company, sold 9,823 shares for $2.10 each. As a result, the insider received 20,589 and left with 721,758 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARAY has reached a high of $5.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0990, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4706.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 408.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 318.26k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 93.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.42M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.40% stake in the company. Shares short for ARAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.03M with a Short Ratio of 5.05M, compared to 4.88M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.38% and a Short% of Float of 5.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is $0.13, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $452.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $449.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $450.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $429.91M, up 4.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $478.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $482M and the low estimate is $474.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.