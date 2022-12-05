It’s an appealing income play to consider Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI)

After finishing at $1.00 in the prior trading day, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) closed at $1.18, up 18.00%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 522208 shares were traded. AMTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AMTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on March 17, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $92.

On June 30, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.

On June 30, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2020, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when VanDevender Aaron bought 50,000 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 49,975 led to the insider holds 212,659 shares of the business.

VanDevender Aaron bought 100,000 shares of AMTI for $99,660 on Nov 25. The Director now owns 162,659 shares after completing the transaction at $1.00 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, Rich Douglas A., who serves as the Chief Technical Officer of the company, sold 448 shares for $1.42 each. As a result, the insider received 636 and left with 54,027 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMTI has reached a high of $16.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0392, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1017.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 149.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 192.28k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 38.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.04M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMTI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 1.49M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.37% and a Short% of Float of 9.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.61, with high estimates of -$0.52 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.18 and -$3.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.26. EPS for the following year is -$2.36, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.98 and -$2.55.