It’s an appealing income play to consider Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (CBRL)

After finishing at $113.56 in the prior trading day, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) closed at $98.87, down -12.94%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$14.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1876714 shares were traded. CBRL stock price reached its highest trading level at $105.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $98.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CBRL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on August 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $100 from $109 previously.

On June 27, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $108 to $94.

On April 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $97.Citigroup initiated its Sell rating on April 12, 2022, with a $97 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Daily Laura A sold 1,700 shares for $117.28 per share. The transaction valued at 199,376 led to the insider holds 14,462 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cracker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.89. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CBRL has reached a high of $139.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 105.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 451.11K shares per day over the past 3-months and 499.37k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 22.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.74M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CBRL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 2.01M, compared to 2.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.46% and a Short% of Float of 12.35%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, CBRL’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.30, compared to 5.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.14%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.86%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.07. The current Payout Ratio is 91.40% for CBRL, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 19, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 21, 1993 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $0.91, while EPS last year was $1.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $2.16 and low estimates of $1.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.82 and $6.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.55. EPS for the following year is $7.67, with 8 analysts recommending between $8.59 and $7.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CBRL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.27B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.7B and the low estimate is $3.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.