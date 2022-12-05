It’s an appealing income play to consider Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

The price of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) closed at $53.90 in the last session, up 5.89% from day before closing price of $50.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1496138 shares were traded. STNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.50.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STNG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on October 11, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $38 from $34 previously.

On July 21, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $47.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Scorpio’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STNG has reached a high of $54.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.08.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STNG traded on average about 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.21M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.45M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.40% stake in the company. Shares short for STNG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.32M with a Short Ratio of 4.48M, compared to 3.52M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.32% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for STNG is 0.40, which was 0.40 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.16. The current Payout Ratio is 6.80% for STNG, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 09, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 17, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.84 and a low estimate of $2.93, while EPS last year was -$1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.17, with high estimates of $5.79 and low estimates of $1.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.57 and $9.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.37. EPS for the following year is $6.26, with 10 analysts recommending between $10.57 and $1.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $432.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $458M to a low estimate of $409.2M. As of the current estimate, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s year-ago sales were $127.12M, an estimated increase of 240.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $368M, an increase of 148.80% less than the figure of $240.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $499M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $267.2M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.05B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $540.79M, up 146.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.37B and the low estimate is $805.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.