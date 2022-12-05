It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) stock

The closing price of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: MDRX) was $19.06 for the day, up 0.85% from the previous closing price of $18.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1012034 shares were traded. MDRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.65.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MDRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.98. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on November 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $23 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Poulton Richard J. sold 10,000 shares for $18.06 per share. The transaction valued at 180,630 led to the insider holds 689,017 shares of the business.

Poulton Richard J. sold 10,000 shares of MDRX for $181,388 on Nov 15. The CEO now owns 722,517 shares after completing the transaction at $18.14 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Vakharia Tejal, who serves as the SVP General Counsel of the company, sold 19,793 shares for $18.15 each. As a result, the insider received 359,243 and left with 231,246 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Allscripts’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDRX has reached a high of $23.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.71.

Shares Statistics:

MDRX traded an average of 1.32M shares per day over the past three months and 1.17M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 110.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.64M. Shares short for MDRX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 9.13M with a Short Ratio of 9.82M, compared to 10.14M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.24% and a Short% of Float of 12.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.79. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.76.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $153.8M to a low estimate of $150.04M. As of the current estimate, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $369.2M, an estimated decrease of -58.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $168.42M, a decrease of -57.00% over than the figure of -$58.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $165.4M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $622.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $611.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $615.77M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, down -59.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $659.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $667.91M and the low estimate is $653.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.