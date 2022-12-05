It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Bunge Limited (BG) stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) closed the day trading at $94.83 down -4.15% from the previous closing price of $98.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2620384 shares were traded. BG stock price reached its highest trading level at $98.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.07.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on August 12, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $127.

On July 07, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $130 to $106.

On July 06, 2022, Monness Crespi & Hardt started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $130.Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated its Buy rating on July 06, 2022, with a $130 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Garros Julio sold 1,017 shares for $103.90 per share. The transaction valued at 105,665 led to the insider holds 53,780 shares of the business.

Simmons Jerry Matthews JR sold 44,666 shares of BG for $5,135,487 on May 02. The Controller, Principal Actg Off now owns 33,654 shares after completing the transaction at $114.98 per share. On Mar 12, another insider, Dimopoulos Christos, who serves as the Co-President, Agribusiness of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $108.24 each. As a result, the insider received 1,731,846 and left with 42,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bunge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BG has reached a high of $128.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 101.35.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BG traded about 1.26M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BG traded about 1.47M shares per day. A total of 150.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.79M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.57M, compared to 3.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

BG’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.50, up from 2.00 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.08.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.31 and a low estimate of $2.83, while EPS last year was $3.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.29, with high estimates of $3.39 and low estimates of $3.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.9 and $13.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.67. EPS for the following year is $12.17, with 4 analysts recommending between $12.77 and $11.9.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $18.18B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $18.92B to a low estimate of $17.44B. As of the current estimate, Bunge Limited’s year-ago sales were $15.34B, an estimated increase of 18.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.94B, an increase of 9.80% less than the figure of $18.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.94B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.94B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $67.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.38B, up 25.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $68.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.24B and the low estimate is $65.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.