It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) stock

The closing price of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) was $13.77 for the day, down -0.86% from the previous closing price of $13.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 603575 shares were traded. HA stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on April 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $23 from $25 previously.

On January 13, 2022, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $17.50 to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when Zwern Richard N sold 7,740 shares for $14.02 per share. The transaction valued at 108,536 led to the insider holds 52,340 shares of the business.

Snook Jonathan D. sold 3,600 shares of HA for $50,508 on Nov 22. The Executive VP and COO now owns 141,589 shares after completing the transaction at $14.03 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, SWELBAR WILLIAM S, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $15.21 each. As a result, the insider received 76,054 and left with 26,686 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HA has reached a high of $21.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.90.

Shares Statistics:

HA traded an average of 797.58K shares per day over the past three months and 617.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.17M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 3.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.56% and a Short% of Float of 12.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.45 and low estimates of -$0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.14 and -$4.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.23. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 6 analysts recommending between $1 and -$0.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $740.5M to a low estimate of $732.97M. As of the current estimate, Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $494.74M, an estimated increase of 48.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $704.81M, an increase of 51.30% over than the figure of $48.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $724.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $687.02M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.6B, up 65.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.18B and the low estimate is $2.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.