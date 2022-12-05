It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With OpGen Inc. (OPGN) stock

OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) closed the day trading at $0.15 down -14.03% from the previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0249 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1488488 shares were traded. OPGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1831 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1427.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.89 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on March 01, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.30.

On February 07, 2018, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1 to $9.

On June 29, 2016, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on June 29, 2016, with a $2.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Bacher Johannes bought 25,000 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 21,250 led to the insider holds 60,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OPGN now has a Market Capitalization of 8.06M and an Enterprise Value of 13.22M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.99 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.48.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OPGN is -0.25, which has changed by -89.13% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -11.32% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OPGN has reached a high of $1.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2228, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4952.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPGN traded about 334.49K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPGN traded about 348.84k shares per day. A total of 53.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.45M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for OPGN as of Nov 14, 2022 were 398.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 183.44k on Oct 13, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.74% and a Short% of Float of 0.75%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.47 and -$0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.48. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.44.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $1.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3M to a low estimate of $1.3M. As of the current estimate, OpGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24M, an estimated increase of 4.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.7M, an increase of 19.20% over than the figure of $4.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.31M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.1M and the low estimate is $7.71M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 121.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.