It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Valaris Limited (VAL) stock

The closing price of Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) was $66.22 for the day, up 0.67% from the previous closing price of $65.78. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 621307 shares were traded. VAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.21.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 02, 2022, BTIG Research Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $60.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Grable Colleen sold 3,109 shares for $47.57 per share. The transaction valued at 147,895 led to the insider holds 15,869 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valaris’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAL has reached a high of $70.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.60.

Shares Statistics:

VAL traded an average of 890.12K shares per day over the past three months and 562.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.63M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VAL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.87M, compared to 3.26M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.26% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.1 and $1.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $3.93, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.15 and $2.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.23B, up 26.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.