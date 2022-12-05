Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) was $4.13 for the day, up 1.23% from the previous closing price of $4.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2733878 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9850.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JOBY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 38.30 and its Current Ratio is at 38.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $8.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on April 11, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Bowles Gregory sold 3,412 shares for $4.03 per share. The transaction valued at 13,750 led to the insider holds 43,471 shares of the business.

DeHoff Kate sold 8,500 shares of JOBY for $34,765 on Oct 13. The insider now owns 120,241 shares after completing the transaction at $4.09 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Allison Eric, who serves as the Head of Product of the company, sold 28,325 shares for $4.09 each. As a result, the insider received 115,849 and left with 206,666 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $7.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3396, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1137.

Shares Statistics:

JOBY traded an average of 3.22M shares per day over the past three months and 2.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 583.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 359.37M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 32.37M with a Short Ratio of 31.90M, compared to 29.58M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.33% and a Short% of Float of 14.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.48 and -$0.82.