LOGI (Logitech International S.A.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $61.89 in the prior trading day, Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) closed at $62.74, up 1.37%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 543203 shares were traded.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LOGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.85. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on November 09, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $65.

On July 27, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $110 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when AEBISCHER PATRICK sold 10,000 shares for $61.36 per share. The transaction valued at 613,600 led to the insider holds 12,511 shares of the business.

Harnett Samantha sold 1,320 shares of LOGI for $97,997 on Mar 21. The General Counsel now owns 18,709 shares after completing the transaction at $74.24 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Logitech’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 77.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LOGI has reached a high of $87.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.46.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 715.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 450.02k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 163.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.45M. Insiders hold about 6.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LOGI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 7.68M with a Short Ratio of 7.16M, compared to 8.46M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.47% and a Short% of Float of 5.00%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LOGI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.93, compared to 0.97 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.50%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.92%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.45. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for LOGI, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 25, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.31, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.6 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.41. EPS for the following year is $4.78, with 11 analysts recommending between $5.3 and $4.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LOGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.25B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.86B and the low estimate is $4.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.