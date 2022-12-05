NE (Noble Corporation Plc) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Noble Corporation Plc’s stock clocked out at $37.63, up 0.83% from its previous closing price of $37.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1025481 shares were traded. NE stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.33.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 01 when PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 334,313 shares for $35.80 per share. The transaction valued at 11,968,405 led to the insider holds 12,420,422 shares of the business.

PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT sold 300,000 shares of NE for $10,731,000 on Oct 31. The 10% Owner now owns 12,754,735 shares after completing the transaction at $35.77 per share. On Oct 28, another insider, PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 568,253 shares for $35.38 each. As a result, the insider received 20,104,791 and left with 13,054,735 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Noble’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NE has reached a high of $42.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.03.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NE traded 1.59M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 130.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.71M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.20% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.66 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.95 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.74 and $1.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.97. EPS for the following year is $3.72, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.24 and $2.36.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $291.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $317M to a low estimate of $275.1M. As of the current estimate, Noble Corporation Plc’s year-ago sales were $253.07M, an estimated increase of 15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $522.25M, an increase of 150.90% over than the figure of $15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $567M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $485M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.07B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $847.81M, up 49.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.7B and the low estimate is $1.38B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 70.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.