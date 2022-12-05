NetApp Inc. (NTAP) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) closed the day trading at $66.43 down -2.41% from the previous closing price of $68.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1707120 shares were traded. NTAP stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.99.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NTAP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.16 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on October 31, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $88.

On September 19, 2022, Susquehanna Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Positive and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $75.

On August 17, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $87.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2022, with a $87 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when CERNUDA CESAR sold 18,000 shares for $69.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,256,677 led to the insider holds 78,463 shares of the business.

Kurian George sold 2,125 shares of NTAP for $148,750 on Jul 26. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 161,450 shares after completing the transaction at $70.00 per share. On Jul 25, another insider, Kurian George, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 2,125 shares for $69.38 each. As a result, the insider received 147,432 and left with 163,575 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NetApp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 22.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NTAP has reached a high of $96.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 67.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.17.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NTAP traded about 1.62M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NTAP traded about 2.1M shares per day. A total of 220.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 216.70M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NTAP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 4.14M with a Short Ratio of 5.68M, compared to 4.55M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.91% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Dividends & Splits

NTAP’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.00, up from 1.92 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.59. The current Payout Ratio is 46.90% for NTAP, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 25, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 05, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 22, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.29, while EPS last year was $1.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.57 and low estimates of $1.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.91 and $5.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.52. EPS for the following year is $6, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.51 and $5.2.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NTAP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.32B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.35B and the low estimate is $6.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.