PINS (Pinterest Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Pinterest Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.86, down -2.81% from its previous closing price of $25.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9901030 shares were traded. PINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.71.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PINS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 06, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $31 from $24 previously.

On September 07, 2022, Wolfe Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $28.

Susquehanna Upgraded its Neutral to Positive on August 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $22 to $35.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Silbermann Benjamin sold 150,000 shares for $24.97 per share. The transaction valued at 3,744,810 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

JORDAN JEFFREY D sold 7,500 shares of PINS for $188,325 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 221,715 shares after completing the transaction at $25.11 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Silbermann Benjamin, who serves as the Executive Chairman, Co-F of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $25.21 each. As a result, the insider received 3,781,056 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pinterest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 178.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PINS has reached a high of $41.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.46.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PINS traded 14.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7.7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 669.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.72M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PINS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 26.39M with a Short Ratio of 31.25M, compared to 24.8M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 20 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1 and $0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.58. EPS for the following year is $0.74, with 26 analysts recommending between $1.2 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 26 analysts expect revenue to total $884.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $977.03M to a low estimate of $778.2M. As of the current estimate, Pinterest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $846.65M, an estimated increase of 4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $633.52M, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $687.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $600.3M.

A total of 33 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.58B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 33 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.56B and the low estimate is $2.63B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.