ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) was $412.87 for the day, down -2.99% from the previous closing price of $425.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$12.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1244326 shares were traded. NOW stock price reached its highest trading level at $421.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $409.73.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NOW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 31, 2022, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $516.

MoffettNathanson Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on October 27, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $549.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Caimi Lara sold 672 shares for $415.43 per share. The transaction valued at 279,169 led to the insider holds 43 shares of the business.

Smith Paul John sold 407 shares of NOW for $162,684 on Nov 18. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 2,301 shares after completing the transaction at $399.72 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Canney Jacqueline P, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 504 shares for $396.47 each. As a result, the insider received 199,821 and left with 892 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ServiceNow’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 417.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has reached a high of $672.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $337.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 388.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 461.31.

Shares Statistics:

NOW traded an average of 1.82M shares per day over the past three months and 1.25M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 202.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 201.37M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NOW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.41M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 3.6M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 31 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.16 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $1.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.11, with high estimates of $2.32 and low estimates of $1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.47 and $7.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.33. EPS for the following year is $9.12, with 34 analysts recommending between $10.92 and $8.62.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 29 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.01B to a low estimate of $1.84B. As of the current estimate, ServiceNow Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.61B, an estimated increase of 20.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 25 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.05B, an increase of 21.10% over than the figure of $20.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.97B.

A total of 36 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.9B, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 36 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.75B and the low estimate is $8.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.