SQM (Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) closed at $99.85 up 2.81% from its previous closing price of $97.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1858798 shares were traded. SQM stock price reached its highest trading level at $101.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $95.83.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.15. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on March 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $70 from $58 previously.

On January 25, 2022, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $102.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on January 13, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $58.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sociedad’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQM has reached a high of $115.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 94.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.28.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SQM has traded an average of 1.68M shares per day and 2M over the past ten days. A total of 285.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.49M. Insiders hold about 72.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SQM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.53M, compared to 1.81M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SQM is 4.55, from 0.19 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.19%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 11.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.27. The current Payout Ratio is 28.80% for SQM, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 26, 2016 when the company split stock in a 1027:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.08 and a low estimate of $2.67, while EPS last year was $0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.33, with high estimates of $3.5 and low estimates of $3.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.47 and $11.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.91. EPS for the following year is $13.39, with 11 analysts recommending between $19.1 and $7.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.86B, up 262.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.91B and the low estimate is $8.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.