Squarespace Inc. (SQSP) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Squarespace Inc. (NYSE: SQSP) closed the day trading at $21.50 up 3.71% from the previous closing price of $20.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 670248 shares were traded. SQSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SQSP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on November 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $30 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when Index Ventures Growth I Parall sold 487,513 shares for $21.26 per share. The transaction valued at 10,366,113 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Index Ventures Growth I Parall sold 24,015 shares of SQSP for $539,009 on Oct 26. The 10% Owner now owns 387,744 shares after completing the transaction at $22.44 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, Index Ventures Growth I Parall, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 6,053 shares for $22.54 each. As a result, the insider received 136,407 and left with 61,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SQSP has reached a high of $35.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.28.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SQSP traded about 493.96K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SQSP traded about 379.6k shares per day. A total of 137.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.73M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SQSP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.93M with a Short Ratio of 1.99M, compared to 1.64M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 6.29%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.34, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.73 and -$0.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SQSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $867M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $857.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $861.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $784.04M, up 9.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $967.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $999.8M and the low estimate is $937.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.