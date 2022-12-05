SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $8.52 in the prior trading day, SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE: SXC) closed at $8.62, up 1.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1132454 shares were traded. SXC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.41.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SXC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.69. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

B. Riley FBR Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on September 30, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Hardesty Phillip Michael sold 8,566 shares for $6.42 per share. The transaction valued at 54,982 led to the insider holds 147,510 shares of the business.

Hardesty Phillip Michael sold 5,844 shares of SXC for $37,900 on Dec 08. The Senior Vice President now owns 156,076 shares after completing the transaction at $6.49 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SunCoke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.06. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SXC has reached a high of $9.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.56.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 779.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 852.14k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 83.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.64M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SXC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 1.14M, compared to 2.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.73% and a Short% of Float of 3.30%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SXC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.24, compared to 0.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.74%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.18 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.94 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $0.72, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SXC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.46B, up 18.00% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.46B and the low estimate is $1.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.