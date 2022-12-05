Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) was $102.78 for the day, down -2.34% from the previous closing price of $105.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 534069 shares were traded. SYNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $103.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $101.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SYNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 07, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $185.

Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating for the stock on December 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $250 to $310.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when Butler Dean Warren sold 11,866 shares for $102.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,216,502 led to the insider holds 35,535 shares of the business.

McFarland John sold 500 shares of SYNA for $51,260 on Nov 18. The SVP, General Counsel & Sec. now owns 11,054 shares after completing the transaction at $102.52 per share. On Nov 11, another insider, Awsare Saleel, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 1,822 shares for $106.58 each. As a result, the insider received 194,183 and left with 42,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Synaptics’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYNA has reached a high of $299.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $81.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 96.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 138.82.

Shares Statistics:

SYNA traded an average of 572.75K shares per day over the past three months and 413.95k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 39.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.46M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SYNA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 3.56M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.52% and a Short% of Float of 11.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.37 and a low estimate of $3.11, while EPS last year was $2.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.11, with high estimates of $3.5 and low estimates of $2.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.19 and $10 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.14. EPS for the following year is $12.75, with 9 analysts recommending between $14.5 and $10.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SYNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.74B, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.