TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $43.77 in the prior trading day, TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) closed at $43.22, down -1.26%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3486338 shares were traded. TRP stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.62.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TRP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Wolfe Research Downgraded its Peer Perform to Underperform on April 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $53 to $57.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRP has reached a high of $59.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.16.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.51M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 998.25M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 45.51M with a Short Ratio of 15.50M, compared to 27.59M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TRP’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.24, compared to 2.66 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.04. The current Payout Ratio is 147.00% for TRP, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 1984 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.76 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.73.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.2 and $3.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.12. EPS for the following year is $3.2, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.43 and $2.96.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.58B to a low estimate of $2.45B. As of the current estimate, TC Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.56B, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.75B, a decrease of -3.20% less than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.68B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.61B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.39B and the low estimate is $10.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.