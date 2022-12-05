The name American Outdoor Brands Inc. (AOUT) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: AOUT) closed at $11.24 up 17.70% from its previous closing price of $9.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 519558 shares were traded. AOUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Outdoor Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 21, 2022, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

B. Riley Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on June 21, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 22 when Favreau Bradley Thede bought 1,190 shares for $8.40 per share. The transaction valued at 9,996 led to the insider holds 23,258 shares of the business.

Favreau Bradley Thede bought 11,430 shares of AOUT for $100,012 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 22,068 shares after completing the transaction at $8.75 per share. On Sep 20, another insider, WADECKI ISABELL MARIE, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $9.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,750 and bolstered with 36,661 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AOUT has reached a high of $23.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AOUT has traded an average of 103.40K shares per day and 110.27k over the past ten days. A total of 13.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.80M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AOUT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 749.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 572.63k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.57% and a Short% of Float of 5.66%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.3, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.7. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.34 and $0.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AOUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $231M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $203.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $213M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.53M, down -13.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $239.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $251M and the low estimate is $229.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.