The name Archrock Inc. (AROC) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Archrock Inc. (NYSE: AROC) closed at $8.91 up 2.06% from its previous closing price of $8.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 766630 shares were traded. AROC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.61.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Archrock Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 29, 2020, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

B. Riley FBR Inc. reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on May 22, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14 to $15.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Old Ocean Reserves, LP sold 3,318 shares for $10.10 per share. The transaction valued at 33,512 led to the insider holds 16,730,363 shares of the business.

Old Ocean Reserves, LP sold 65,519 shares of AROC for $662,397 on Jun 06. The 10% Owner now owns 16,933,681 shares after completing the transaction at $10.11 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Henderson Donna A, who serves as the VP, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER of the company, sold 13,297 shares for $10.15 each. As a result, the insider received 134,965 and left with 53,923 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Archrock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AROC has reached a high of $10.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.32.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AROC has traded an average of 833.75K shares per day and 754.77k over the past ten days. A total of 153.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 134.71M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AROC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 5.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.96M, compared to 5.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 5.94%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AROC is 0.58, from 0.58 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.53.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AROC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $873.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $873.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $873.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $781.46M, up 11.80% from the average estimate.