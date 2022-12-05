The name BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, BIOLASE Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) closed at $0.84 down -12.90% from its previous closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1244 from its previous closing price. On the day, 778779 shares were traded. BIOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9750 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BIOLASE Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on June 19, 2019, initiated with a Speculative Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.

On April 25, 2017, Singular Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.

WallachBeth Downgraded its Buy to Hold on May 13, 2014, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $2.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when LORD JONATHAN T MD sold 11,038 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 4,194 led to the insider holds 633,096 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BIOL now has a Market Capitalization of 6.00M and an Enterprise Value of 10.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.50.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BIOL is 1.46, which has changed by -91.60% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -11.32% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BIOL has reached a high of $13.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8660, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6794.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BIOL has traded an average of 93.50K shares per day and 473.85k over the past ten days. A total of 7.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.01M. Insiders hold about 1.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BIOL as of Nov 14, 2022 were 137.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 129.5k on Oct 13, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.95%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.55, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.38 and -$3.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.42. EPS for the following year is -$1.5, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.21 and -$1.86.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.18M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.2M to a low estimate of $13.1M. As of the current estimate, BIOLASE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.41M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.5M, an increase of 13.10% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.8M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BIOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $39.19M, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.8M and the low estimate is $51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.