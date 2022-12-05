The name Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) closed at $21.24 down -3.50% from its previous closing price of $22.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.77 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1789727 shares were traded. BLMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.65. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on October 21, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On April 12, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $24.

Raymond James reiterated its Strong Buy rating for the stock on February 22, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $28 to $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when SMITH ELIZABETH A sold 203,032 shares for $22.93 per share. The transaction valued at 4,655,019 led to the insider holds 243,594 shares of the business.

SMITH ELIZABETH A sold 261,122 shares of BLMN for $6,118,088 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 243,594 shares after completing the transaction at $23.43 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Kunkel Julie T., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $24.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,147 and bolstered with 1,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bloomin”s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.70. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 16.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLMN has reached a high of $25.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.59, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLMN has traded an average of 1.45M shares per day and 1.67M over the past ten days. A total of 89.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.85M. Shares short for BLMN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.35M with a Short Ratio of 10.28M, compared to 9.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.59% and a Short% of Float of 15.87%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BLMN is 0.56, from 0.00 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.63, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.51 and $2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.45. EPS for the following year is $2.78, with 13 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.05B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.04B. As of the current estimate, Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.04B, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.11B, an increase of 6.00% over than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.1B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.42B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.12B, up 7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.67B and the low estimate is $4.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.