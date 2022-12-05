The name Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Tilly’s Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.88, up 11.39% from its previous closing price of $8.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 888544 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TLYS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 18, 2022, Seaport Research Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.Seaport Research Partners initiated its Buy rating on January 18, 2022, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when KERR JANET sold 2,499 shares for $7.13 per share. The transaction valued at 17,818 led to the insider holds 25,546 shares of the business.

Henry Michael bought 900 shares of TLYS for $6,087 on Sep 30. The CFO now owns 36,600 shares after completing the transaction at $6.76 per share. On Sep 30, another insider, KERR JANET, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,369 shares for $6.92 each. As a result, the insider received 44,073 and left with 28,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Tilly’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TLYS has reached a high of $16.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.56.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TLYS traded 215.87K shares on average per day over the past three months and 258.44k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 30.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.28M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TLYS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.07M with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 853.83k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.57% and a Short% of Float of 4.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.53 and $0.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TLYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $666.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $661.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $663.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $775.69M, down -14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $697.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $717.14M and the low estimate is $681.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.