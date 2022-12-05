There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Blackstone Inc. (BX) can be one of them

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) closed the day trading at $85.16 up 0.14% from the previous closing price of $85.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13554921 shares were traded. BX stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.44.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BX, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on December 02, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $90 from $98 previously.

On November 22, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $85.50 to $67.50.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $85.50.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on October 19, 2022, with a $85.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 12,154,671 shares for $7.46 per share. The transaction valued at 90,673,846 led to the insider holds 295 shares of the business.

Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 85,000 shares of BX for $2,842,978 on Nov 15. The 10% Owner now owns 10,049,728 shares after completing the transaction at $33.45 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Blackstone Holdings III L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 128,200 shares for $33.83 each. As a result, the insider received 4,337,173 and left with 10,134,728 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Blackstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BX has reached a high of $143.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BX traded about 4.61M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BX traded about 6.2M shares per day. A total of 742.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 696.24M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 20.03M with a Short Ratio of 19.51M, compared to 17.18M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Dividends & Splits

BX’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.94, up from 2.69 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.16%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.66.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 14 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.25 and a low estimate of $0.88, while EPS last year was $1.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.17, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.35 and $4.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.15. EPS for the following year is $5.4, with 16 analysts recommending between $6.26 and $4.22.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $2.83B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.85B to a low estimate of $2.82B. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.46B, an estimated decrease of -36.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.99B, a decrease of -14.50% over than the figure of -$36.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.99B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.99B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.96B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.66B, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.35B and the low estimate is $11.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.