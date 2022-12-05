There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) can be one of them

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) closed the day trading at $0.39 up 0.18% from the previous closing price of $0.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0007 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1321748 shares were traded. BOXL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4135 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3683.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BOXL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 22, 2019, National Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $4.National Securities initiated its Buy rating on October 22, 2019, with a $4 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Elliott James Mark sold 20,000 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 8,226 led to the insider holds 184,851 shares of the business.

Elliott James Mark sold 20,000 shares of BOXL for $8,402 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 204,851 shares after completing the transaction at $0.42 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Elliott James Mark, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $0.42 each. As a result, the insider received 8,408 and left with 224,851 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BOXL has reached a high of $1.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5065, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7793.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BOXL traded about 225.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BOXL traded about 347.9k shares per day. A total of 71.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.39M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BOXL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 746.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 951.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.01% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.16 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $72.02M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $73.84M to a low estimate of $71M. As of the current estimate, Boxlight Corporation’s year-ago sales were $61.01M, an estimated increase of 18.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.9M, an increase of 54.30% over than the figure of $18.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $68.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $66.39M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BOXL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $250M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $250.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $185.18M, up 35.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $279.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $288.41M and the low estimate is $275M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.