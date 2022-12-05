There are many powerful catalysts in the market: DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) can be one of them

The closing price of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) was $31.68 for the day, up 0.76% from the previous closing price of $31.44. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1483507 shares were traded. XRAY stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.83.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XRAY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.77. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 02, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $58 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when LUCIER GREGORY T bought 6,000 shares for $31.45 per share. The transaction valued at 188,700 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

BRANDT ERIC sold 6,900 shares of XRAY for $273,999 on May 03. The Director now owns 35,155 shares after completing the transaction at $39.71 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XRAY has reached a high of $58.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.73.

Shares Statistics:

XRAY traded an average of 2.53M shares per day over the past three months and 1.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 214.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.73M. Shares short for XRAY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 11.93M with a Short Ratio of 11.29M, compared to 10.33M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.54% and a Short% of Float of 7.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, XRAY has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.66 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.47 and $2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.38. EPS for the following year is $2.61, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $2.39.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $984M. As of the current estimate, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.07B, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.04B, a decrease of -2.70% over than the figure of -$5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $998M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XRAY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.25B, down -3.50% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.33B and the low estimate is $4.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.