There are many powerful catalysts in the market: FMC Corporation (FMC) can be one of them

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) closed the day trading at $134.36 up 3.33% from the previous closing price of $130.03. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1061472 shares were traded. FMC stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $128.12.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FMC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 115.82. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Loop Capital on November 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $149 from $132 previously.

On July 20, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $122.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 09 when Reilly Michael Finian sold 4,502 shares for $126.95 per share. The transaction valued at 571,529 led to the insider holds 18,354 shares of the business.

Pfeiffer Nicholas sold 1,000 shares of FMC for $119,780 on Jun 07. The Corporate Controller now owns 11,722 shares after completing the transaction at $119.78 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Pfeiffer Nicholas, who serves as the Corporate Controller of the company, sold 2,181 shares for $123.65 each. As a result, the insider received 269,681 and left with 12,722 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, FMC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FMC has reached a high of $140.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $98.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 119.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 117.72.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FMC traded about 841.56K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FMC traded about 670.09k shares per day. A total of 126.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.46M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FMC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.63M with a Short Ratio of 1.36M, compared to 1.44M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

FMC’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.12, up from 1.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.47. The current Payout Ratio is 40.00% for FMC, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1153:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.17 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.48, with high estimates of $2.61 and low estimates of $2.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.58 and $7.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.42. EPS for the following year is $8.38, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.87 and $7.88.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $1.34B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.37B to a low estimate of $1.31B. As of the current estimate, FMC Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.19B, an estimated increase of 12.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.48B, an increase of 4.50% less than the figure of $12.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.44B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FMC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.63B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.05B, up 11.50% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.12B and the low estimate is $5.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.