There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Incyte Corporation (INCY) can be one of them

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) closed the day trading at $83.13 up 3.04% from the previous closing price of $80.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1651585 shares were traded. INCY stock price reached its highest trading level at $83.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $80.20.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of INCY, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 03, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $90 to $78.

On July 28, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $76.Wells Fargo initiated its Equal Weight rating on July 28, 2022, with a $76 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 when Tray Thomas sold 1,564 shares for $83.13 per share. The transaction valued at 130,015 led to the insider holds 17,702 shares of the business.

Flannelly Barry P sold 2,873 shares of INCY for $228,059 on Jul 07. The EVP & General Manager US now owns 72,674 shares after completing the transaction at $79.38 per share. On Jul 07, another insider, Iyengar Vijay K, who serves as the EVP, GMAPPS of the company, sold 5,787 shares for $79.38 each. As a result, the insider received 459,372 and left with 40,313 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Incyte’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INCY has reached a high of $84.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 73.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 74.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, INCY traded about 1.41M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, INCY traded about 1.02M shares per day. A total of 222.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 218.93M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.60% stake in the company. Shares short for INCY as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.19M with a Short Ratio of 7.04M, compared to 7.25M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 4.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.87 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $1.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.56 and $2.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.05. EPS for the following year is $4.26, with 14 analysts recommending between $6.2 and $3.08.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $842.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $867.9M to a low estimate of $811.28M. As of the current estimate, Incyte Corporation’s year-ago sales were $812.99M, an estimated increase of 3.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $901.95M, an increase of 4.50% over than the figure of $3.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $981.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $871.24M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INCY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.99B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.24B and the low estimate is $3.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.