There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) can be one of them

The closing price of Zomedica Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) was $0.20 for the day, up 0.44% from the previous closing price of $0.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0009 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3029177 shares were traded. ZOM stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2010.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZOM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.50 and its Current Ratio is at 17.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZOM has reached a high of $0.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2160, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2621.

Shares Statistics:

ZOM traded an average of 7.06M shares per day over the past three months and 4.28M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 979.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 965.42M. Insiders hold about 1.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ZOM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 89.39M with a Short Ratio of 85.03M, compared to 85.71M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.12% and a Short% of Float of 9.24%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.21M and the low estimate is $15.21M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 243.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.